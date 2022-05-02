 Skip to content

Lands of Vodria update for 2 May 2022

Patch and future plans

Last edited by Wendy

After the first input, i made a small patch
  • Changed some graphics in the score system to make it easier to understand
  • Disabled different "draw card modes". It was more confusing than fun.
  • Raised the strength of the starting army
  • Added a basic income of 50
Future Plans

In this summer i will add another campaign mode. While the current one has a good balance, its just a strategic layer. For those, that want more medieval feeling and love classic strategy games im planning an extra campaign. More details coming in a few days

