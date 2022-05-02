Patch and future plans

After the first input, i made a small patch
- Changed some graphics in the score system to make it easier to understand
- Disabled different "draw card modes". It was more confusing than fun.
- Raised the strength of the starting army
- Added a basic income of 50
Future Plans
In this summer i will add another campaign mode. While the current one has a good balance, its just a strategic layer. For those, that want more medieval feeling and love classic strategy games im planning an extra campaign. More details coming in a few days
Changed files in this update