东方夜雀食堂 - Touhou Mystia's Izakaya - update for 3 May 2022

Normal Update 1.8.2ee

The English version will take some time, please be patient
Here is the Chinese version
英文版还需要点时间，请耐心等待
以下是中文版

一些挺关键的小优化、为之后的dlc2做准备的必要更新

  • 打电话返回上一层时，会返回到上次选中的光标处而不是最顶部
  • 以前因幡帝的奖励符卡不影响委托采集，现在影响了，变成神符卡
  • 挑战事件下那个碍眼的默认厨具被拿掉了
  • 修复了部分存档中，演唱会结束后，响子以及魔理沙消失的问题

