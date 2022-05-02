 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 2 May 2022

v0.1.4 Update - Balance Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8661352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

Weapons and enemies have been rebalanced.
It got more difficult...

About v0.1.4 update.

  • Gameplay

  • Normal room gimmick has been added.

  • Added a new summon gimmick when all summoned enemies are killed
  • Stages 1, 2, and 3 all have a small amount of normal rooms added.
  • The price of shop items has changed.
  • The reward of the control room has been changed.
  • You can now see the number of failures and the current reward.

  • Weapons

  • Bow change buff's critical hit increase has been reduced from 30% to 20%.

  • Weapon balance has been changed.

  • The overall balance of all weapons, such as attack speed, dps, overload dps, and special attacks, has been adjusted.

  • Enemies

  • A Skeleton Lizard has been added to Stage 1.

  • A Snake Priest has been added to Stage 2.

  • Enemy balance has been changed.

  • All enemies' HP, attack power, and movement speed have been adjusted.
  • Bosses

Permanent Generator's stun time increases in proportion to the number of Permanent Generator's stuns.

  • The mechanical arm of the Permanent Generator has been increased in size.

  • Totems

  • The Kaleidoscope now applies to orbs as well.

  • Fixed an issue where the effect was not applied when picking up an Apple Box in the shop.

  • Fixed an issue causing players to move when using Overload while Shadow of the Plague Wolf is holding a spear.

  • Traces of Nightmare

  • Fixed an issue where Hyperfocus was not reset when clearing the Event Room.

  • Fixed an issue where boss sight was not applied when Hyperfocus against elite bosses.

  • Objects

  • The Totem Vending Machine now only works once.

  • Price: Dream Shard 10 -> 30

  • The Contract table now displays a hologram rather than a contract icon.

  • Item Re-Roller now requires gold each time they are used instead of being destroyed.

  • UI

  • The Trace of Nightmare interaction UI and inventory UI have been changed.

Thank you.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.