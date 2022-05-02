v0.1.4 Update - Balance Fix

Hello.
Weapons and enemies have been rebalanced.
It got more difficult...
About v0.1.4 update.
Gameplay
Normal room gimmick has been added.
- Added a new summon gimmick when all summoned enemies are killed
- Stages 1, 2, and 3 all have a small amount of normal rooms added.
- The price of shop items has changed.
- The reward of the control room has been changed.
- You can now see the number of failures and the current reward.
Weapons
Bow change buff's critical hit increase has been reduced from 30% to 20%.
Weapon balance has been changed.
- The overall balance of all weapons, such as attack speed, dps, overload dps, and special attacks, has been adjusted.
Enemies
-
A Skeleton Lizard has been added to Stage 1.
A Snake Priest has been added to Stage 2.
Enemy balance has been changed.
- All enemies' HP, attack power, and movement speed have been adjusted.
- Bosses
Permanent Generator's stun time increases in proportion to the number of Permanent Generator's stuns.
The mechanical arm of the Permanent Generator has been increased in size.
Totems
The Kaleidoscope now applies to orbs as well.
Fixed an issue where the effect was not applied when picking up an Apple Box in the shop.
Fixed an issue causing players to move when using Overload while Shadow of the Plague Wolf is holding a spear.
Traces of Nightmare
Fixed an issue where Hyperfocus was not reset when clearing the Event Room.
Fixed an issue where boss sight was not applied when Hyperfocus against elite bosses.
Objects
The Totem Vending Machine now only works once.
- Price: Dream Shard 10 -> 30
The Contract table now displays a hologram rather than a contract icon.
Item Re-Roller now requires gold each time they are used instead of being destroyed.
UI
The Trace of Nightmare interaction UI and inventory UI have been changed.
Thank you.
