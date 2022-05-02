Patch 0.3.4.1

- You can now edit the key binding for the "interact" button.
- The fluid weapon animation setting has been removed from the options menu. This setting activated an interpolation of the weapon movement to make it appear more fluid. As weapon movement without the interpolation is more responsive it's now completely removed from the game. Initially this setting also caused some performance issues on lower end hardware so therefore is was made available as an option.
- Added tooltip to the experimental voice acting option
- Better tooltips activation on the attack cost section of the stats window
Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
Changed files in this update