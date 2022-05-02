Build 3.7.0K

REMINDER EMS IS NOT IN GAME YET, BUT AMBULANCE WAS ADDED
Tower Ladder
- All sections move at same time
Bug Fixes
- Fixed pressing escape causing chat box to appear
- Fixed pressing scene under control button while in drone mode, it locking controls up
- Fixed Main Menu performance issues
Vehicles
- Added Ambulance to spawn list [ EMS is Not Available ]
- Added Ambulance to Station 4 + 6
Ambulance
- Custom Skin Support
- Current skin is not completely finished, and is getting touched up
- Temporarily has access to all tools ( Will be changed upon EMS release)
Ambulance Custom Skin
Folder > Ambulance / Ambulance_Skin.png
Emergencies
- 15 Atlantic ave [ Shopping center Fire ]
Changed files in this update