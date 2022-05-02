 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 2 May 2022

Build 3.7.0K

Build 3.7.0K

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REMINDER EMS IS NOT IN GAME YET, BUT AMBULANCE WAS ADDED

Tower Ladder

  • All sections move at same time

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed pressing escape causing chat box to appear
  • Fixed pressing scene under control button while in drone mode, it locking controls up
  • Fixed Main Menu performance issues

Vehicles

  • Added Ambulance to spawn list [ EMS is Not Available ]
  • Added Ambulance to Station 4 + 6

Ambulance

  • Custom Skin Support
  • Current skin is not completely finished, and is getting touched up
  • Temporarily has access to all tools ( Will be changed upon EMS release)
    Ambulance Custom Skin
    Folder > Ambulance / Ambulance_Skin.png

Emergencies

  • 15 Atlantic ave [ Shopping center Fire ]

Changed files in this update

