C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 2 May 2022

Patch Notes for 0.2.5

2 May 2022

  • Added trees and grass to the exterior.
  • Added furniture and objects to the prison.
  • Furniture and objects can be thrown around and cause damage when hitting other characters.
  • Doorways can now be obstructed with furniture.
  • Doors can now be blown up with grenades.
  • Correctional officers can close sliding doors.
  • Fixed a bug that could force doors to open before they finish closing.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the door sounds to keep repeating when opening and closing them.
  • Fixed a bug that caused correctional officers to spawn outside of the building.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the bots to try to find ammo even though they already had plenty.

