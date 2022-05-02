- Added trees and grass to the exterior.
- Added furniture and objects to the prison.
- Furniture and objects can be thrown around and cause damage when hitting other characters.
- Doorways can now be obstructed with furniture.
- Doors can now be blown up with grenades.
- Correctional officers can close sliding doors.
- Fixed a bug that could force doors to open before they finish closing.
- Fixed a bug that caused the door sounds to keep repeating when opening and closing them.
- Fixed a bug that caused correctional officers to spawn outside of the building.
- Fixed a bug that caused the bots to try to find ammo even though they already had plenty.
C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 2 May 2022
Patch Notes for 0.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update