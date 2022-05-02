 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 2 May 2022

Version 0.0.2.50

Medusa Frontier will move to a weekly update cycle beginning May 1, 2022.

Current Version: 0.0.2.50 Shiny Edition.
Fixes:
GUI 2D Shader corrected for OpenGL 4.0
Terrain slope texturing corrected.

Changes:
Terrain height factor set to 25.
Terrain density factor set to 25
Terrain slope texturing corrected.
Shiny metal terrain deposits improved.
Medusa Moon returns with marble swirls
Red Crystals replaced with red boulders.
Green and Blue Crystals have new textures.
All textures resized to 512x512.
Wood floor is now a metal floor.
Adjustable Camera returned.
First person or third person as hover vehicle.

