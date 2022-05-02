Patch v1.0.4 - Fixes, Fixes, Fixes!

In the two weeks since release, we've been focused on resolving technical issues -
found through testing and community feedback. Here are some of the most significant changes:
- Resolved combat logic issues that makes player and/or enemies unable to act.
- Improved systems related to upgrades, and viewing upgraded ability stats in the tooltip.
- Fixed an issue that prevented all configurations of "Bluster Flats" level from loading.
- Fixed an issue where player choices in the settings menu were not saved between sessions.
We intend to release updates on a consistent basis to improve Mana Chess.
Thank you to everyone who wrote in with feedback on how to make it grow.
Changed files in this update