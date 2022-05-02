-
Add xuankong'tower map.
-
Add tianyizhidi map.
-
The in-game numerical problems raised by players are fine tuned.
-
Fixed a known task bug.
执剑九霄 update for 2 May 2022
Small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
