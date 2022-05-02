 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 2 May 2022

Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add xuankong'tower map.

  2. Add tianyizhidi map.

  3. The in-game numerical problems raised by players are fine tuned.

  4. Fixed a known task bug.

