Light update for 2 May 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.93 upgrade note

Share · View all patches · Build 8660572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
2.Fix wolf AI.
3.Fix some animations will replay twice.
4.Adjust some animation.
5.Fixed camera going through walls when in stairs.

Daylight Studio Team

