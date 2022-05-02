《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.93 upgrade note

1.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
2.Fix wolf AI.
3.Fix some animations will replay twice.
4.Adjust some animation.
5.Fixed camera going through walls when in stairs.
Daylight Studio Team
