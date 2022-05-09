220509 patch note

■Quest
- Event "Akitsu, Kusatsu, and the Peerless" started
- Event "Assault! Infernal Gargoyle -Puragtorium-" started
■Field
New Field
- "Event Kusatsu"
- "Event Echigo Highway"
■Dungeon
New dungeon
- "Echigo Highway Mysterious Stone"
- "WHite Devil Cave"
- "Echigo Highway Heights"
■Character
New character
- "Honda Tadakatsu"
■Item
New Item
- "Havi Odin Weapon -All-"
- "Seasonal Havi Odin Weapon -All-"
- "Event Gacha Ticket 2022"
- "Limited-Time Yorozu Ticket 2022"
New material
- "Santo Bamboo"
- "Koshibuki"
New Item Pack
- "Honda Tadakatsu 2nd Unit Pack"
New furniture
- "Reclining Tadakachu"
- "Honda tadakatsu Poster"
- "Wildcat Momotarou Poster"
- "Wolf King Kaguya Poster"
- "Lancelot - Graceful Autumn Poster"
- "Battle Maiden Shizuka Poster"
- "Maid Shizuka Poster"
- "Butler Miroku Poster"
- "Asano Ruri Figure"
- "Asano Ruri x Honda Tadakatsu Poster"
- "Asano Ruri x Honda Tadakatsu Poster Signed"
■Accessory
New Accessory
- "Tadakachu"
- "Tonbokiri Wing Replica"
- "Clan Mon Armband"
- "Ruri"
- "Asano Ruri Flag"
■Magatama
New Magatama
- "Soaring Peak Magatama"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Sword-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Oodachi-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Twin Blade-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Axe-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Spear-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Bow-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Wand-"
- "Soaring Peak Magatama -Staff-"
■Skill
New skill
- "Sword Ougi Icicle Massacre - Sublime"
- "Oodachi Ougi El Grace - Sublime"
- "Axe Ougi Great Harvester - Sublime"
- "Spear Ougi Collapsing Blade - Sublime"
- "Twin Blade Ougi Sheol Slash - Sublime"
- "Bow Ougi Rainbow Peacock - Sublime"
- "Wand Ougi Aqua Geyser - Sublime"
- "Staff Ougi Scarlet Respendent Orb - Sublime"
■Weapon
New Weapons
- "Hlidskjalf - Blade of Ascension"
- "Hlidskjalf Anemos - Blade of Ascension"
- "Grimnir - Oodachi of Ascension"
- "Grimnir Anemos - Oodachi of Ascension"
- "Sleipnir - Axe of Ascension"
- "Sleipnir Anemos - Axe of Ascension"
- "Hanged Man - Lance of Ascension"
- "Hanged Man Anemos - Lance of Ascension"
- "Hugin and Funin - Twin Blades of Ascension"
- "Hugin and Funin Anemos - Twin Blades of Ascension"
- "Mimir - Bow of Ascension"
- "Mimir Anemos - Bow of Ascension"
- "Draupnir - Wand of Ascension"
- "Draupnir Anemos - Wand of Ascension"
- "Halbares - Staff of Ascension"
- "Halbares Anemos - Staff of Ascension"
■Clothes
New men's clothes
- "Captain's Clothes - Pale Scarlet"
- "Captain's Clothes - Shadow Trace"
- "Captain's Clothes - Green Willow"
- "Captain's Clothes - White Crow"
New women's clothes
- "Oiran Resplendant Naure"
- "Oiran Transient Dream"
- "Oiran Polished Serenity"
- "Oiran Gentle Twilight"
- "Komainu of Omens"
- "Komainu of Exorcist"
■Nyankoropon
New Nyankoropons
- "Early Summer Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
- "Tadakatsu Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Early Summer Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Event Gift Nyankoropon"
Lineup updated
- "Premium Nyankoropon"
- "Premium Nyankoropon 2"
■Banner
Banner updated
Changed files in this update