Patch 0.12

This patch introduces the beginnings of controller support for Turbo Overkill!
More work to be done on this, over the course of next week I'll be adding more ways to customize the layout. Ultra-Wide support was supposed to be included in this patch but sadly didn't make the cut. Aiming for next weeks patch.
- Controller support added (still a lot to do with this, Photo-mode is currently not supported)
- Secret levels are now delegated to their own menu, instead of been a button on the side
- Fixed Insta-Gib techchip not activating triggers
- Magnum alt-fire works with Insta-Gib techchip
- You can now delete individual save profiles (the one in Settings now erases ALL profiles)
- Fixed bug where wrong music was playing after the police station in Open Season
Changed files in this update