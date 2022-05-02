 Skip to content

The Nightmare Catcher update for 2 May 2022

Melee Weapons Locomotion

Build 8660368

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello All, I added new animations and locomotion to the Melee Weapon stance, now each weapon has different animations.

Speed & range were tweaked too, new "Emerg Axe" weapon available by default.

Thanks!

