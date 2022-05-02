Melee Weapons Locomotion

Hello All, I added new animations and locomotion to the Melee Weapon stance, now each weapon has different animations.
Speed & range were tweaked too, new "Emerg Axe" weapon available by default.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update