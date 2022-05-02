b86 Patch Notes

BUGS
- Retrying a battle after you have used items such as Scrumptious Cheese no longer causes a softlock.
- Right/left inputs no longer change category to list nav and vice versa in inventory (was confusing anyway.)
- Items with battle effects but not in-menu effects can no longer be used there (caused errors).
- It should no longer be possible to Skip non-skippable dialogs such as Hagan's 'extend mining' prompt
- You should no longer be able to select 'Back to Map' during tutorial battles thus skipping the intro. (Though for temporary debug purposes, you can type the command skipintro into the debug console to do this.)
- Fixed Grammy Ferret missing sprite (replaced by slime)
- Fixed NPC house interior collision issues, chest location in Christine's house
- Pressing the "Skip Dialog/Cutscene" button (e.g. B on Xbox controller) as the final button press to close a dialog no longer causes Skip bar to hang on screen
- Fixed slightly incorrect display of quest requirements for Grammy Ferret (and other sidequest NPCs)
- Save & Quit should actually save the game now
- Adjusted filtering of all portraits to ensure they are all bilinear to reduce scaling artifacts
- Grammy Ferret (and other sidequest NPCs) should display a blue flag when non-story quest(s) are available
- Cycle Selected Power assignment should show up correctly by default
- Fixed Spreadshot perk desc text
FEATURES
- Rudimentary "Battle Rank" system added; based on how quickly you complete a battle (and how little damage you take), you will get a score from rank E to rank S. Getting rank S increases gold/XP by 10%.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Adjusted various collision maps
Changed files in this update