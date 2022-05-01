 Skip to content

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 1 May 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-05-01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:

  • Implemented a new feature that a merchant is added in some important combats to provide you an opportunity to buy a consumable before combat gets started. For example Black Hurricane, Son of Fire, Dream Walker, Centipede Monarch, Voodoo Elder, Emissary of Heaven, Nine-Head Phoenix

  • Largely improve the user experience of picking combat objects

    • Resolve the issue of picking the wrong combat objects due to occlusion
    • Picking area is now aligned with the sprite of combat object instead the bounding box

  • Endless Mode: Support random endless mode

  • Chapter 4: Finish all the implementation of NPC of chapter 4, working on the testing

Optimization

Optimize UI to improve user experiences:

  • Adjust the size of the current Guardian Sword indicator
  • Add copy map seed button
  • Adjust arrow location
  • Add support for backup files

Enhancement and Balancing

NPC

  • Increase the turn requirement of thief rabbit escape by 1 to avoid early escape
  • Lady Green’s handkerchief can be stolen

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • Don’t show status tooltips when potion picker presents
  • Fix a potential crash of miracle silk wrap
  • Fix a potential bug when hovering the status icon but combat is already ended
  • Fix a freezing bug caused by reusing projectile effect
  • Fix minion thief rabbit does not return gold when defeated
  • Fix a bug when Double Down will not stop after using it twice
  • Fix whimsical name issue

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Adjust description of Sinful
  • Fix some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes

  • Other small adjustments

