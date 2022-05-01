Weekly Update! 2022-05-01

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:
- Implemented a new feature that a merchant is added in some important combats to provide you an opportunity to buy a consumable before combat gets started. For example Black Hurricane, Son of Fire, Dream Walker, Centipede Monarch, Voodoo Elder, Emissary of Heaven, Nine-Head Phoenix
-
Largely improve the user experience of picking combat objects
- Resolve the issue of picking the wrong combat objects due to occlusion
- Picking area is now aligned with the sprite of combat object instead the bounding box
-
Endless Mode: Support random endless mode
-
Chapter 4: Finish all the implementation of NPC of chapter 4, working on the testing
Optimization
Optimize UI to improve user experiences:
- Adjust the size of the current Guardian Sword indicator
- Add copy map seed button
- Adjust arrow location
- Add support for backup files
Enhancement and Balancing
NPC
- Increase the turn requirement of thief rabbit escape by 1 to avoid early escape
- Lady Green’s handkerchief can be stolen
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Don’t show status tooltips when potion picker presents
- Fix a potential crash of miracle silk wrap
- Fix a potential bug when hovering the status icon but combat is already ended
- Fix a freezing bug caused by reusing projectile effect
- Fix minion thief rabbit does not return gold when defeated
- Fix a bug when Double Down will not stop after using it twice
- Fix whimsical name issue
Localization and text bug fixes
- Adjust description of Sinful
- Fix some expressions in event and dialog
Other Bug Fixes
- Other small adjustments
