Everpixel Tactics 0.5.0: Aquamancy
Overview
Update 0.5.0 is out now! It includes the Aquamancy perk tree, a lot of changes regarding quality of life, and even a few balance tweaks.
New Stuff
- Aquamancy: Players can now specialize mercenaries in the aquamancy tree! It's a "supports's support" kind of magic tree.
- Aquamancer Gear: Players can now obtain aquamancer robes, hoods, and staves.
- Aquamancer Affixes: Several new affixes can be found on equipment that boost aquamancy skill and reduce aquamancy spell costs.
- Water Flora: New and exotic flora can be encountered in areas of high water magic.
- Water Regions: Regions of excessive water magic and rain can now be encountered in the world.
- Enemies: Players can now encounter "Hedge Aquamancers" in the world as well as "Ocean Knights."
Changes
- Armor Ignore: Weapons and abilities no longer gain bonuses to damage based on their armor penetration. Instead, they now ignore a certain portion of armor. This has the result of many attacks doing more damage against heavy armor and less against light armor than they did before. Damage has been scaled accordingly.
- Items: Gloves, boots, rings, and amulets should now be rarer (merchants will stock fewer of these items.)
Fixes
- Bugs: AI will no longer soft lock in certain situations when surrounded.
- Aquamancy Mastery: (Passive) Aquamancy spells cost less fatigue. Additionally, adjacent allies recover more stamina each turn while adjacent enemies accrue fatigue.
- Bubble: Recover a significant portion of an ally's stamina.
- Drown: Cause a large amount of fatigue to an enemy, potentially making them accrue more fatigue than would otherwise be allowed.
- Lifewater: Increase the duration of all friendly effects on an ally. If those effects are healing over time effects, also increase the amount of healing done each turn.
- Mist: (Passive) Chance to increase the duration of buffs on adjacent allies and the debuffs on adjacent enemies when performing abilities.
- Soothe: Grant an ally an effect that lets them recover additional stamina each turn. Additionally, while soothed, beneficial effects on the character will not lose duration.
- Spray: (Passive) Chance for adjacent allies to recover stamina and for adjacent enemies to accrue fatigue when this character takes damage.
- Water Form: (Passive) Gain stacks of "Water Form" when performing abilities, granting innate damage resistance.
