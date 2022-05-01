New Features and Bug Fixes! Layer switching and Link bugs.

- Fixed Layer switching edit panel to update when layers actually switch.
- Added saving current BPM when saving your mix. (All old mixes will load in at 120 bpm by default until resaved)
- Added saving your current active layers when saving your mix. (All old mixes will load in with layer 0 as active)
- Added a button on top of layer switcher's mode 1 to change how it behaves when it is activated. By default it will solo the layer that is switching to. When checked off, it will toggle that layer and that layer only allowing you to mix multiple layers together. This will allow you to put different drum patterns on different layers while maintaining melody and chorus layers as well rather than entire structure changes or having to copy everything to a new layer. Similarly you can shift click on the edit layer UI to toggle layers individually instead of soloing them.
- Added Tool tips to main buttons for edit UI and create palette.
- Fixed Bug where links would be inactive when seemingly active due to issues with multiple slots from pattern nodes.
- Fixed issue with flipping links destroying the link after multiple flips.
