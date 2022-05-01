- Fixed the attack speed on characters and mobs
- Future balancing overhaul to simply the character balance coming in the future
- Fixed Pirate cove not spawning beasts or bosses
- Fixed an issue on the main UI where the character stayed on the screen
- Put in a fix to help improve the 'standing around bug'
- This will probably still happen as it's not triggering any of the debugging I have in, I'm working through this to find out the cause so I can properly handle it.
Stream Arenas update for 1 May 2022
Bug Fix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
