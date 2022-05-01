 Skip to content

Stream Arenas update for 1 May 2022

Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8659754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the attack speed on characters and mobs
  • Future balancing overhaul to simply the character balance coming in the future
  • Fixed Pirate cove not spawning beasts or bosses
  • Fixed an issue on the main UI where the character stayed on the screen
  • Put in a fix to help improve the 'standing around bug'
  • This will probably still happen as it's not triggering any of the debugging I have in, I'm working through this to find out the cause so I can properly handle it.

