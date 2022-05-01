 Skip to content

Holomento update for 1 May 2022

Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.05

Hello travelers!

Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.05!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

  • Added a return portal that returns travelers to the dungeon entrance after the dungeon gem has been collected
  • Added autosave regions before entering dungeon floors since saving is not allowed in a generated floor
  • Reduced most resource requirements for shop upgrades by 50% to make world progression more fair
  • Updated item drops to make the objects land in a location that is always reachable
  • Made the desert entrance more obvious

  • Fixed a bug where Knight bosses could clip through world geometry during their attacks and knockback
  • Fixed a bug where knocked back enemies would sometimes clip through world geometry
  • Fixed a bug where the FOV slider setting wasn't automatically loaded on startup
  • Fixed a bug where dungeon doors would sometimes not open
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the Cistern Dungeon Shopkeeper
  • Fixed collision with the stairs after the Corrupt Knights in Frigid Fjord
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck at X:70301 Y:-5756 Z:2466
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck at X:265 Y:-56236 Z:4136
