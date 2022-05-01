Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.05

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.05!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
- Added a return portal that returns travelers to the dungeon entrance after the dungeon gem has been collected
- Added autosave regions before entering dungeon floors since saving is not allowed in a generated floor
- Reduced most resource requirements for shop upgrades by 50% to make world progression more fair
- Updated item drops to make the objects land in a location that is always reachable
- Made the desert entrance more obvious
- Fixed a bug where Knight bosses could clip through world geometry during their attacks and knockback
- Fixed a bug where knocked back enemies would sometimes clip through world geometry
- Fixed a bug where the FOV slider setting wasn't automatically loaded on startup
- Fixed a bug where dungeon doors would sometimes not open
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the Cistern Dungeon Shopkeeper
- Fixed collision with the stairs after the Corrupt Knights in Frigid Fjord
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck at X:70301 Y:-5756 Z:2466
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck at X:265 Y:-56236 Z:4136
Changed files in this update