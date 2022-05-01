 Skip to content

Little Red Rocket Ship update for 1 May 2022

ver 2.2.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8659725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This (hopefully) final patch for Chapter 2 fixes some pretty debilitating bugs:
/ the Granfalloon should not crash the game anymore
/ the inventory no longer crashes the game
/ Rival can be encountered multiple times even after defeat
/ unlocks could persist between saves due to how achievements work (I may revisit this, especially considering that you may have to re-unlock certain things)
/ the A-R511's beam attack now correctly renders above its head
/ PENTAFORCE's health bar has been fixed

