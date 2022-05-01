 Skip to content

Dragon Extinction VR update for 1 May 2022

0.5.7.0

Build 8659665

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed able to get stuck at dungeon boss arena entrance door
  • Fixed Whirlwind warrior skill isn't available in Skills Window
  • Fixed navigation indicators for bosses and dungeon doors
  • Fixed radar UI
  • Fixed tutorial name localization
  • Increased jump delay so it's easier to dodge and added progress bar showing how long you need to hold button to jump
  • Changed skill wheel to select instead of cast

Dragon Extinction VR Content Depot 1301431
