- Fixed able to get stuck at dungeon boss arena entrance door
- Fixed Whirlwind warrior skill isn't available in Skills Window
- Fixed navigation indicators for bosses and dungeon doors
- Fixed radar UI
- Fixed tutorial name localization
- Increased jump delay so it's easier to dodge and added progress bar showing how long you need to hold button to jump
- Changed skill wheel to select instead of cast
Dragon Extinction VR update for 1 May 2022
0.5.7.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update