Add a batch of Chinese classical architecture modules, and you can build your own Chinese classical architecture in your home.
家园VR update for 1 May 2022
New Chinese classical architecture
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Add a batch of Chinese classical architecture modules, and you can build your own Chinese classical architecture in your home.
Changed files in this update