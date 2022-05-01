 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 1 May 2022

0.9.171 - 5/1/22 - Barrier Enemies

  • Added Barrier enemy affixes, so ranged enemies at higher level sometimes drop dome barriers to shoot at you from. You can enter the domes to shoot them, or pierce!
  • Added subtle sounds when Anima messages you, to make them harder to miss
  • Added an Occlusion Culling option in video options for linux users who have trouble with it. Leave it on unless you have issues!
  • Holograms on player models now apply to the Pill old model too
  • Last enemy remaining indicators are now smaller
  • Minions now teleport to near you when you are over 100 meters away
  • Updated projectile algorithm so they don't occasionally miss hits after piercing something (especially on faster projectiles) (this effectively buffs piercing weapons)
  • Fixed a bug preventing lasguns from piercing shields with the IEYTD perk
  • Oersted's Hammer damage nerf (4->2.75)
  • Last enemy remaining indicators no longer show for world events
  • SMGs now have more charges by default
  • Added a new affix which adds a percentage of charges, up to double (for weapons like miniguns and SMGs)
  • Minor UI updates
  • Fixed turrets not stopping their "charge up" particles in multiplayer
  • Fixed beam turrets not showing their beam in mp
  • Fixed Unhack actions from quest acceptance not propagating in multiplayer properly
  • New shaders for mines
  • Minelayer enemies will more properly space out mines now
  • Fixed an overflow issue on buy expensive item bounties
  • Worked on the act 2 boss, but that's for later :)

