0.9.171 - 5/1/22 - Barrier Enemies
- Added Barrier enemy affixes, so ranged enemies at higher level sometimes drop dome barriers to shoot at you from. You can enter the domes to shoot them, or pierce!
- Added subtle sounds when Anima messages you, to make them harder to miss
- Added an Occlusion Culling option in video options for linux users who have trouble with it. Leave it on unless you have issues!
- Holograms on player models now apply to the Pill old model too
- Last enemy remaining indicators are now smaller
- Minions now teleport to near you when you are over 100 meters away
- Updated projectile algorithm so they don't occasionally miss hits after piercing something (especially on faster projectiles) (this effectively buffs piercing weapons)
- Fixed a bug preventing lasguns from piercing shields with the IEYTD perk
- Oersted's Hammer damage nerf (4->2.75)
- Last enemy remaining indicators no longer show for world events
- SMGs now have more charges by default
- Added a new affix which adds a percentage of charges, up to double (for weapons like miniguns and SMGs)
- Minor UI updates
- Fixed turrets not stopping their "charge up" particles in multiplayer
- Fixed beam turrets not showing their beam in mp
- Fixed Unhack actions from quest acceptance not propagating in multiplayer properly
- New shaders for mines
- Minelayer enemies will more properly space out mines now
- Fixed an overflow issue on buy expensive item bounties
- Worked on the act 2 boss, but that's for later :)
