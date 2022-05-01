Version 1.0.10 Update

<UPDATE>
- A slide bar has been added to the loading screen to show the current loading level.
I'm currently unable to find a cause that stuck in infinite loading, but I have found a problem that loading becomes very long when moving to a specific area.
It is expected that this slide bar will help you distinguish whether loading is taking a long time or stuck.
I'll also look for ways to reduce loading time.
- Fixed a bug in which the main menu was popup once more when the pad was removed while the main menu was displayed during the game.
- Improved camera shaking feature.
- Fixed the stairs of the houses in the Courtyard that they could not be climbed.
- A problem been fixed that can going out of the map through a specific location.
- A problem been fixed that caused the character to stunned if the fire ring used by the Wyvern was blocked with a parrying.
- A problem been fixed that Wyvern's hit box not being calculated properly.
- Zombies' attack range has decreased, and their HP and attack power have increased slightly.
- The map has been changed to automatically move to its current location when you open the map through the menu.
- Fixed a data error in the "Craft relics and consumables" sector of the Sewer.
I hope this is the cause of the bug of being trapped in infinite loading in the sewer.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Fixing
Changed files in this update