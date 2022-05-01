 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nightfall Comes update for 1 May 2022

Version 1.0.10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8659528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • A slide bar has been added to the loading screen to show the current loading level.
    I'm currently unable to find a cause that stuck in infinite loading, but I have found a problem that loading becomes very long when moving to a specific area.
    It is expected that this slide bar will help you distinguish whether loading is taking a long time or stuck.
    I'll also look for ways to reduce loading time.
  • Fixed a bug in which the main menu was popup once more when the pad was removed while the main menu was displayed during the game.
  • Improved camera shaking feature.
  • Fixed the stairs of the houses in the Courtyard that they could not be climbed.
  • A problem been fixed that can going out of the map through a specific location.
  • A problem been fixed that caused the character to stunned if the fire ring used by the Wyvern was blocked with a parrying.
  • A problem been fixed that Wyvern's hit box not being calculated properly.
  • Zombies' attack range has decreased, and their HP and attack power have increased slightly.
  • The map has been changed to automatically move to its current location when you open the map through the menu.
  • Fixed a data error in the "Craft relics and consumables" sector of the Sewer.
    I hope this is the cause of the bug of being trapped in infinite loading in the sewer.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Infinite loading while change area : Fixing
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.