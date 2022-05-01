Yellow fog storm, new builds, crows - v0.12

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing Yellow fog storm, barbed wire, metal door, neutral crows, some changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- Yellow fog storm in high concentration
- barbed wire stretchable build (enemy slow down, trip)
- metal door stretchable build
- crows (neutral)
- new item "Mealworm" can be digged up, placed in garden
- new recipe for "Protein bar" (mealworms + organicGlueBar)
- new dirt, plant, chem & metal sounds
- magazines and casings on the ground
- build and building cursor rotation memory
- you can dissolve limbs with acid
- continuation of the main storyline
- few more biological toilet events
CHANGED
- raw cookable and metal items won't catch on fire anymore
- toilet worm will turn into normal enemy after jumping out
- flying enemies can now sit down
- pouring bottles to a full Urlid container isn't possible now
- bottle now has a set amount of uses before disposal and dispose animation
- herbal liquid recipe (alcohol + nettle)
- spikes now slow down enemies
- higher chance for flesh on limb rip off
- some map changes/improvements
- lower chance to find batteries
- higher chance for biological toilet contents to escape
- poisoned arrows now slow down enemies
- sledgehammer now put enemies into ragdoll
- you can heal up biological toilet by feeding it
FIXED
- falling through map
- breaking ladder while climbing would make you fly
- burning limb made a thud sound
- small insects from Urid spawning above house tenting
- uhm damage sound played even if eating healing item (only one time after start)
Changed files in this update