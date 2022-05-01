Hotfix - r28c

- Fixed issue with some clothes retargetting bones wrong causing breast areas to stretch away from character.
- Fixed Spirit FxM AdditionalAct not triggering on old characters.
- Fixed sleeping always removing rations.
- Fixed small unreachable chest on Kizan ashens.
- Fixed rock without collisions on small Kizan island.
- Fixed various spelling (I wrote spilling first, haha) mistakes on characters.
- Fixed mismatching genitalia on recycled prey.
- Fixed missing colliders on Kizan beacon.
- Improved lighting performance on Lone Rise.
- Improved lighting performance on Kizan tribe and statue.
- Improved tool tips for upper chest only clothes.
With luv <3
~Ruffleneck
Changed files in this update