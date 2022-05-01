 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hunt and Snare update for 1 May 2022

Hotfix - r28c

Share · View all patches · Build 8659448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with some clothes retargetting bones wrong causing breast areas to stretch away from character.
  • Fixed Spirit FxM AdditionalAct not triggering on old characters.
  • Fixed sleeping always removing rations.
  • Fixed small unreachable chest on Kizan ashens.
  • Fixed rock without collisions on small Kizan island.
  • Fixed various spelling (I wrote spilling first, haha) mistakes on characters.
  • Fixed mismatching genitalia on recycled prey.
  • Fixed missing colliders on Kizan beacon.
  • Improved lighting performance on Lone Rise.
  • Improved lighting performance on Kizan tribe and statue.
  • Improved tool tips for upper chest only clothes.

With luv <3
~Ruffleneck

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 944331
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 944332
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 944333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.