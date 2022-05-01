 Skip to content

Deadlokk update for 1 May 2022

DEADLOKK - PATCH NOTES - v0.6.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weclome to Deadlokk v0.6.3! - It has been a few months since our last update. This is due huge reworks of many systems in the game. The current game has now changed to be PVE forced instead of PVP. Expedition is now our main mode we’re going to work on until further notice. In celebration of this you can now save randomized items found in Expedition between games to use them again!

KEY FEATURES:

  • Expedition Content and Improvements
  • New Ships
  • New Abilities
  • New Effects
  • New System Generation
  • Blueprint Saving
  • New Unlockable Starting Ship
  • Many Quality of Life Improvements
  • So much more!

FULL PATCH NOTES HERE

