SCP: Escape Together update for 1 May 2022

Version 0.4.4-alpha

Build 8659354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Version 0.4.4-alpha, featuring a few new minor features and another slew of bug fixes!

Changelog

Features

  • Reworked spectating system. NPCs can be spectated, and there is now a toggle between freecam and "locking on" to a particular person. Spectators can also see SCP-966.
  • Added new variants of the SCP-330 candies when refined in SCP-914.
  • Added a "Round Lock" admin menu option, which will prevent the round from ending, even if everyone is dead.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the opening to the void in the LCZ control room.
  • Fixed SCP-372's flare outlined through walls and doors (Report #101).
  • Fixed SCP-914 not working at all (only upgrading one item, sometimes not even upgrading at all).
  • Fixed SCP-330 not working with candies other than the candy corn.
  • Fixed a translation on the in-game menu being cut off (Report #102).
  • Can no longer move and jump while being teleported into the Pocket Dimension.
  • Fixed errors related to "Alarm5" and "Mandeville" already being registered by the audio system.
  • Fixed the main menu banner being behind other UI elements when scrolling up (Report #108)
  • Fixed button padding in the map editor.

API Changes

  • Added a Player.GetPlayer overload which takes a plugin IEntity.
  • Damage dealt by the Pocket Dimension now has the proper AttackerId of POCKET rather than SCP106
  • Added Server.StartTime, Server.Uptime, Server.Version, Server.UnityVersion
  • Added "Booting" event. Fires once when the server starts up and never again.

