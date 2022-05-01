Welcome to Version 0.4.4-alpha, featuring a few new minor features and another slew of bug fixes!
Changelog
Features
- Reworked spectating system. NPCs can be spectated, and there is now a toggle between freecam and "locking on" to a particular person. Spectators can also see SCP-966.
- Added new variants of the SCP-330 candies when refined in SCP-914.
- Added a "Round Lock" admin menu option, which will prevent the round from ending, even if everyone is dead.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the opening to the void in the LCZ control room.
- Fixed SCP-372's flare outlined through walls and doors (Report #101).
- Fixed SCP-914 not working at all (only upgrading one item, sometimes not even upgrading at all).
- Fixed SCP-330 not working with candies other than the candy corn.
- Fixed a translation on the in-game menu being cut off (Report #102).
- Can no longer move and jump while being teleported into the Pocket Dimension.
- Fixed errors related to "Alarm5" and "Mandeville" already being registered by the audio system.
- Fixed the main menu banner being behind other UI elements when scrolling up (Report #108)
- Fixed button padding in the map editor.
API Changes
- Added a Player.GetPlayer overload which takes a plugin IEntity.
- Damage dealt by the Pocket Dimension now has the proper AttackerId of POCKET rather than SCP106
- Added Server.StartTime, Server.Uptime, Server.Version, Server.UnityVersion
- Added "Booting" event. Fires once when the server starts up and never again.
Changed files in this update