Arcane Waters Playtest update for 1 May 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1460

Share · View all patches · Build 8659051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed generic action trigger bug causing auto warp on hover

tooltip update for blank equipment in inventory panel

updated sailor level gained message

fixed guild inventory button distortion

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
