Bugsnax update for 1 May 2022

Update 2.0.64433 (5/1/2022)

Build 8658962

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Uncapped FPS for now as there are too many small physics issues with the 120hz physics timestep that can prevent completing parts of the game.
  • Improved Snakgrappler.
  • Added contingency for Snorpy not reaching his spot in Major Celebration.
  • Fixed Cheddorb respawn issue and improved Cheddorb movement/forces.
  • Improved Buggy Ball to prevent spinning in a circle forever if retargeting or clearing autopilot.
  • Added workaround for Intel Surface Pro GPU hang/crash on DX11 using default Windows driver. If using an Intel driver on first launch the game will now switch to DX9 instead of DX11 which does not have issues. If you are currently having crashes on an Intel cpu please switch to DX9 in Settings->Display or update your Intel driver from the Intel website to latest instead of Windows supplied driver (may cause other issues on Surface Pro though).
  • Fixed rendering issue with frozen Pinkle.
  • Improved Falling mail challenge.
  • Fixed collision issues allowing you to leave level while in The Intruder sequence.

