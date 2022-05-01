 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 1 May 2022

minor update 2.18.24 5/1/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8658918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hardcore mode badges will now show the number of times the player died. So you can play again and try for fewer deaths. 0 is the best number.

