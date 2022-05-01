Hardcore mode badges will now show the number of times the player died. So you can play again and try for fewer deaths. 0 is the best number.
Star Witch update for 1 May 2022
minor update 2.18.24 5/1/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
