v0.2.7f1 - Camera Angles, Tutorial System & Bug fixes

In this version we polished some stuff and add new features.
Changelog:
- Damage now goes through weapon colliders ( reducing TTK )
- Camera switch angles on recording camera ( press H )
- Updated tutorial system, now it's a little screen with different series of showcases. Signs are removed.
- Fixed artifacts with lights on maps
- Improved performance of the meshes.
- Added speaker Icon proximity appearance, in order to prevent spoil enemy position.
- Added little physics on some secret outfits.
- Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update