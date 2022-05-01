 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Wadality update for 1 May 2022

v0.2.7f1 - Camera Angles, Tutorial System & Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8658909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this version we polished some stuff and add new features.
Changelog:

  • Damage now goes through weapon colliders ( reducing TTK )
  • Camera switch angles on recording camera ( press H )
  • Updated tutorial system, now it's a little screen with different series of showcases. Signs are removed.
  • Fixed artifacts with lights on maps
  • Improved performance of the meshes.
  • Added speaker Icon proximity appearance, in order to prevent spoil enemy position.
  • Added little physics on some secret outfits.
  • Minor bug fixes.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.