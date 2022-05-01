 Skip to content

Hipster Cafe update for 1 May 2022

Hotfix - A few bug fixes from EA

This is just a quick update with some important bug fixes discovered by our players in Early Access.

  • Staff tasks should get less easily confused after selling or moving the equipment.
  • Microsoft C++ 2019 Redistributable should now install if you don't have it installed already, so Coffee scene should appear correctly on the computers where it was broken.
  • Things should not error out if you try to move an item but there was no item properly selected.
  • Staff should not error out if they try to align with something that you have moved or sold.
    • Many other small fixes and edge cases.

Thank you so much to everyone who has sent in bug reports and feature suggestions. You're awesome!

