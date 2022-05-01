Hotfix - A few bug fixes from EA

This is just a quick update with some important bug fixes discovered by our players in Early Access.
- Staff tasks should get less easily confused after selling or moving the equipment.
- Microsoft C++ 2019 Redistributable should now install if you don't have it installed already, so Coffee scene should appear correctly on the computers where it was broken.
- Things should not error out if you try to move an item but there was no item properly selected.
- Staff should not error out if they try to align with something that you have moved or sold.
-
- Many other small fixes and edge cases.
Thank you so much to everyone who has sent in bug reports and feature suggestions. You're awesome!
Changed files in this update