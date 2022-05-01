 Skip to content

Crupt update for 1 May 2022

Update 11

Share · View all patches · Build 8658706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed possible desync in wave requirement and actual enemies spawned if an enemy failed to summon a minion (due to being at their minion cap or something)
-Made new Spunk animation while too close to the Player to turn more noticeable, and decreased the range it is active slightly
-Fixed/adjusted parts of the 3rd boss

