-Fixed possible desync in wave requirement and actual enemies spawned if an enemy failed to summon a minion (due to being at their minion cap or something)
-Made new Spunk animation while too close to the Player to turn more noticeable, and decreased the range it is active slightly
-Fixed/adjusted parts of the 3rd boss
Crupt update for 1 May 2022
Update 11
-Fixed possible desync in wave requirement and actual enemies spawned if an enemy failed to summon a minion (due to being at their minion cap or something)
Changed files in this update