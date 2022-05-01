Empires 2.34.6 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.34.6 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our website:
Changelog:
Bug fixes
- Fix order distances having incorrect unit conversion from inches to meters.
- Fix an exploit allowing players to refill their engineer tool to full when changing class.
- Disable mine detonation for players on ladders.
- Remove double averaging of scoreboard latency, engine code already handles it.
Script/Game Balance
Infantry Resists
Engineer & Rifleman
- Increased Mortar Resist from 0 to 0.1
- Reduces Mortar Damage from 130 to 117
Scout
- Increased Mortar Resist from 0.1 to 0.19
- Reduces Mortar Damage from 117 to 105
Grenadier
- Increased Mortar Resist from 0.2 to 0.28
- Reduces Mortar Damage from 104 to 93
Command Vehicle
Reduced Engineer Hull Repair from 3 to 1
- It triples the time it takes to repair the Command Vehicle’s Hull
Reduced Engineer Armor Repair from 0.04 to 0.01
- It Quadruples the time it takes to repair the Command Vehicle’s Armor
Reduced Command Vehicle’s Armor Health from 275 to 250
Reduced Command Vehicle’s Armor Regenaration from 0.004 to 0.002
Increased Command Vehicle’s Armor Damage to Heat Absorbed from 0.025 to 0.04
Vehicle Armors
- Increased Squad Artillery Resistance from 0 to 0.25
Vehicle Weapons
Extended Range Cannon
- Increased Gravity from 0.1 to 0.15
-
Plasma Cannon
- Increased Explosion Force from 100 to 500
Railgun
- Increased Gravity from 0.04 to 0.05
- Increased Explosion Force from 50 to 1000
Biological Cannon
- Increased Explosion Force from 170 to 300
Upgraded Missile Launcher
- Reduced Heat from 6.5 to 6
- Reduced Weight from 70 to 60
- Increased Explosion Force from 50 to 100
Biological Missile Launcher
- Reduced Weight from 70 to 60
Salvo Missile Launcher
- Reduced Weight from 60 to 55
- Increased Explosion Force from 20 to 50
Guided Missile Launcher
- Reduced Heat from 9 to 8
- Reduced Weight from 70 to 60
- Increased Clip Size from 4 to 5
- Increased Explosion Force from 40 to 100
Homing Missile Launcher
- Increased Explosion Force from 40 to 500
Vehicle Weapons
Mortar & RPG now share the same ammo
- It effectively reduces the amount of ammo Grenadiers carry by half
Mortar
- Reduced Speed from 2000 to 1800
-
Northern Faction .50cal Rifle
- Increased Minimal Damage from 20 to 30
- It ensures that it takes 4 shots to kill an enemy on distances shorter than ~6000 units
