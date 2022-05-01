 Skip to content

Empires update for 1 May 2022

Empires 2.34.6 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce version 2.34.6 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our website:

Changelog:

Bug fixes

  • Fix order distances having incorrect unit conversion from inches to meters.
  • Fix an exploit allowing players to refill their engineer tool to full when changing class.
  • Disable mine detonation for players on ladders.
  • Remove double averaging of scoreboard latency, engine code already handles it.

Script/Game Balance

Infantry Resists

  • Engineer & Rifleman

    • Increased Mortar Resist from 0 to 0.1
      • Reduces Mortar Damage from 130 to 117

  • Scout

    • Increased Mortar Resist from 0.1 to 0.19
      • Reduces Mortar Damage from 117 to 105

  • Grenadier

    • Increased Mortar Resist from 0.2 to 0.28
      • Reduces Mortar Damage from 104 to 93
Command Vehicle

  • Reduced Engineer Hull Repair from 3 to 1

    • It triples the time it takes to repair the Command Vehicle’s Hull

  • Reduced Engineer Armor Repair from 0.04 to 0.01

    • It Quadruples the time it takes to repair the Command Vehicle’s Armor

  • Reduced Command Vehicle’s Armor Health from 275 to 250

  • Reduced Command Vehicle’s Armor Regenaration from 0.004 to 0.002

  • Increased Command Vehicle’s Armor Damage to Heat Absorbed from 0.025 to 0.04

Vehicle Armors
  • All Armors
    • Increased Squad Artillery Resistance from 0 to 0.25
Vehicle Weapons

  • Extended Range Cannon

    • Increased Gravity from 0.1 to 0.15

  • Plasma Cannon

    • Increased Explosion Force from 100 to 500

  • Railgun

    • Increased Gravity from 0.04 to 0.05
    • Increased Explosion Force from 50 to 1000

  • Biological Cannon

    • Increased Explosion Force from 170 to 300

  • Upgraded Missile Launcher

    • Reduced Heat from 6.5 to 6
    • Reduced Weight from 70 to 60
    • Increased Explosion Force from 50 to 100

  • Biological Missile Launcher

    • Reduced Weight from 70 to 60

  • Salvo Missile Launcher

    • Reduced Weight from 60 to 55
    • Increased Explosion Force from 20 to 50

  • Guided Missile Launcher

    • Reduced Heat from 9 to 8
    • Reduced Weight from 70 to 60
    • Increased Clip Size from 4 to 5
    • Increased Explosion Force from 40 to 100

  • Homing Missile Launcher

    • Increased Explosion Force from 40 to 500
Vehicle Weapons

  • Mortar & RPG now share the same ammo

    • It effectively reduces the amount of ammo Grenadiers carry by half

  • Mortar

    • Reduced Speed from 2000 to 1800

  • Northern Faction .50cal Rifle

    • Increased Minimal Damage from 20 to 30
      • It ensures that it takes 4 shots to kill an enemy on distances shorter than ~6000 units

Changed files in this update

