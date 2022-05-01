 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

EmergeNYC update for 1 May 2022

Update 0.9.4 out now for Mac! Compatability with Apple Silicon

Share · View all patches · Build 8658611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.9.4 is now released for our small group of mac users. Unity has been working closely with Apple to get their macOS Standalone player up and running on Macs with Apple silicon. Unity supports Universal App builds, which enables apps to run on both existing 64-bit Intel-based Macs and future Macs running Apple silicon.

I have been unable to test on a mac but leave a comment on this thread or create a discussion or reach out on discord with any issues you run into.

Changed files in this update

EmergeNYC Depot MAC Depot 461434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.