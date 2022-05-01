 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 1 May 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.1.0

Build 8658506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Puppy upgrade "Puppy Skill"
  • Added blue Diamond Upgrade to player upgrade "Skill"
  • With a puppy level up, the excess exp count is now added to the new level
  • Saved game safety function: If you click on Delete saved game, you have a waiting period of 10 seconds before you can click "Yes".

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Climbing onto the ballot paper is no longer possible
  • The Drake Pickaxe now has stats in its inventory
  • Debug mode has been removed
