Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.1.0

Updates:
- Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Puppy upgrade "Puppy Skill"
- Added blue Diamond Upgrade to player upgrade "Skill"
- With a puppy level up, the excess exp count is now added to the new level
- Saved game safety function: If you click on Delete saved game, you have a waiting period of 10 seconds before you can click "Yes".
Fixes and adjustment:
- Climbing onto the ballot paper is no longer possible
- The Drake Pickaxe now has stats in its inventory
- Debug mode has been removed
Changed files in this update