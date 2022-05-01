 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Oblivity update for 1 May 2022

v1.37 - added weapon reloading system, support integration, a lot of bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8658358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

Reloading

Scenario editor settings

  • reload time
  • magazinsize
  • reload on kill

Added support tab

With the support tab, you can quickly acces our discord Oblivity support. You can report bugs, get help, add feedback or write suggestions.

Small Features

  • the Leaderboard sensitivity is now displayed in cm360 and not in edpi
  • adjusted the rainbow six siege sens conversion

Bug fixes

  • fixed the couldn’t download issue
  • fixed headdamage not counting into score
  • sens profile chart dayround count is fixed now
  • fixed some damage issues
  • fixed problems inputting decimals in the trainer-widgets
  • fixed some game breaking bug

Changed files in this update

Oblivity Content Depot 1389991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.