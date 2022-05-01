v1.37 - added weapon reloading system, support integration, a lot of bug fixes

Features
Reloading
Scenario editor settings
- reload time
- magazinsize
- reload on kill
Added support tab
With the support tab, you can quickly acces our discord Oblivity support. You can report bugs, get help, add feedback or write suggestions.
Small Features
- the Leaderboard sensitivity is now displayed in cm360 and not in edpi
- adjusted the rainbow six siege sens conversion
Bug fixes
- fixed the couldn’t download issue
- fixed headdamage not counting into score
- sens profile chart dayround count is fixed now
- fixed some damage issues
- fixed problems inputting decimals in the trainer-widgets
- fixed some game breaking bug
Changed files in this update