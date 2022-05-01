Ver 1.0.2 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.0.2 has been updated.
Degrading some of the bosses' difficulty was our main aim.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Modified Boss Balance>
- The hit range of the rush attack of the 'Watcher of Deep Places' has been reduced in size.
- Some of the tracking abilities of 'Ashen Wolf' attacks have been removed or degraded.
- Some of the tracking abilities of 'The Armor of Another World' attacks have been removed or degraded.
- Some of the tracking abilities of 'Shadow Hunter' attacks have been degraded.
