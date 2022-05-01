 Skip to content

HunterX update for 1 May 2022

Ver 1.0.2 Updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.2 has been updated.

Degrading some of the bosses' difficulty was our main aim.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Modified Boss Balance>

  • The hit range of the rush attack of the 'Watcher of Deep Places' has been reduced in size.
  • Some of the tracking abilities of 'Ashen Wolf' attacks have been removed or degraded.
  • Some of the tracking abilities of 'The Armor of Another World' attacks have been removed or degraded.
  • Some of the tracking abilities of 'Shadow Hunter' attacks have been degraded.
