Patch 5.4.2.3

Here comes a list of changes since the last update including a new special shield, guard counters and various bug fixes. See below for more info:
Improvements
-
New special equipment: yet another special equipment that can be found in the dungeons. So far all special equipments have been weapons but this one is a shield.
-
Guard counter: Speaking of shields, you can do a guard counter with you shield now (you can probably tell which game I have been playing a lot of lately ːsteamhappyː). When blocking, you can now do a powerful counter by attacking right after a hit is blocked.
-
Attack animation improvements: A couple of different weapons attack animations have been tweaked to make them faster and feel more impactful.
-
Change weapons button: Change weapon button on game-pad was mapped to D-Pad down before which would make it difficult to switch weapons mid combat. Now it is mapped to right sick down which should make this much easier.
Bug fixes
-
Fixed - When shield would absorb damage and lose durability, in the button left corner of the screen , this would be reflected on the equipped weapon. Now the equipped shield icon is shown.
-
Fixed - Player would rotate sometimes rotate to a random direction after lock off from a target.
-
Fixed - Player could do parry counter without parrying an actual attack. Now you have to parry the attack to do the parry counter.
-
Fixed - Player would rotate upwards sometimes when they used the Mighty Sword special ability.
-
Fixed - Damage feedback would not show when enemy was not staggered by an attack. Now it does regardless of enemy stagger state.
-
Fixed - Tutorials would be shown repeatedly in the prologue area. Now they are shown only once.
Changed files in this update