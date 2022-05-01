 Skip to content

Saimai Rd update for 1 May 2022

0.3 Custom level & workshop is here

Build 8658211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Saimai Rd. version 0.3 comes with features requested my some players and level editor, workshop.

Features & Changes
  • Map thumbnail now generated automatically
  • UI scaling option
  • Level editor and workshop
  • Vehicle can be remove by pressing delete key while selecting
  • Camera pan when cursor is near screen edge while routing vehicle
  • Increase choices to 4 after month 20
  • Building expansion now also increase demand
Crash
  • Fix crash when checking leaderboard without your own score
