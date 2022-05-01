0.3 Custom level & workshop is here

Saimai Rd. version 0.3 comes with features requested my some players and level editor, workshop.
Features & Changes
- Map thumbnail now generated automatically
- UI scaling option
- Level editor and workshop
- Vehicle can be remove by pressing delete key while selecting
- Camera pan when cursor is near screen edge while routing vehicle
- Increase choices to 4 after month 20
- Building expansion now also increase demand
Crash
- Fix crash when checking leaderboard without your own score
Changed files in this update