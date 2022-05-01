- new experimental asset map and mission added under Special Events
- map lighting tweaks
- "new game" button data erasure warning and confirmation dialogue added
- squirrel attack trace updates (squirrels are even deadlier - keep your distance)
- object glow tweaks
- health and ammo pickups now have constant glow
- more squirrel berries pickups added to all maps
- re-added intro story to startup sequence
Squirrelmageddon! update for 1 May 2022
v1414 - Is that you John Squirrel?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Squirrelmageddon! Beta Depot 1470671
- Loading history…
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update