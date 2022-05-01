 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 1 May 2022

v1414 - Is that you John Squirrel?

Build 8658172

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new experimental asset map and mission added under Special Events
  • map lighting tweaks
  • "new game" button data erasure warning and confirmation dialogue added
  • squirrel attack trace updates (squirrels are even deadlier - keep your distance)
  • object glow tweaks
  • health and ammo pickups now have constant glow
  • more squirrel berries pickups added to all maps
  • re-added intro story to startup sequence

