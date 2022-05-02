 Skip to content

This Means Warp update for 2 May 2022

Update 1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8658118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Scenario game modes
  • Custom scenario mode
  • Nightmare difficulty
  • Ship colors can be customized
  • AI crew members level up like players
  • Chat filtering can be disabled

New Content

  • Shields Up! scenario
  • Power Overwhelming scenario
  • Double Tap scenario
  • Bombs Away scenario
  • 4x enemy ship layouts
  • Temple Rune minigame mission
  • Temple Reward encounter mission
  • Fire Ammo ship modifier
  • Extinguish ship modifier
  • 5x Steam achievements

Other

  • Enemy crew size increased on late-game ships
  • Bug fixes
  • Player stats not syncing after resuming online multiplayer
  • Steam achievements sometimes not triggering
  • Repeater bullets disappearing if multiple capacity upgrades installed
  • Shield ship mod positioned above intended target
  • Lots of smaller fixes
  • Performance improvements

Changed files in this update

This Means Warp Content Depot 1269301
