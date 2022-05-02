Update 1 Patch Notes

New Features
- Scenario game modes
- Custom scenario mode
- Nightmare difficulty
- Ship colors can be customized
- AI crew members level up like players
- Chat filtering can be disabled
New Content
- Shields Up! scenario
- Power Overwhelming scenario
- Double Tap scenario
- Bombs Away scenario
- 4x enemy ship layouts
- Temple Rune minigame mission
- Temple Reward encounter mission
- Fire Ammo ship modifier
- Extinguish ship modifier
- 5x Steam achievements
Other
- Enemy crew size increased on late-game ships
- Bug fixes
- Player stats not syncing after resuming online multiplayer
- Steam achievements sometimes not triggering
- Repeater bullets disappearing if multiple capacity upgrades installed
- Shield ship mod positioned above intended target
- Lots of smaller fixes
- Performance improvements
Changed files in this update