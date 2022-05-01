UPDATE 7.7.0

Fixed
- There were no decals from the laser if you shoot too close
- Some user interface issues
- Trak's horizontal sensitivity was different from other bots
- AI tried to shoot or drive through a small residential building on the Megapolis map
- The "Dead Eye" achievement was not awarded when completing
Changed
- Weapons now also switch to keys 1 and 2, in addition to the key assigned in the settings
- Gear and Trak now skim across the surface of the Ice Moon map
- Reduced air control for Gear when falling or jumping
- Significantly improved projectile precalculation system for AI while moving
- Increased the size of icebergs on the Ice Moon map
- Cars on maps now have physical properties
- Drone is now lowered by default when pressing Left Shift
- Improved network stability on poor connection
- Updated localization
Added
- Partial gamepad support with aim assist
