Combots update for 1 May 2022

UPDATE 7.7.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • There were no decals from the laser if you shoot too close
  • Some user interface issues
  • Trak's horizontal sensitivity was different from other bots
  • AI tried to shoot or drive through a small residential building on the Megapolis map
  • The "Dead Eye" achievement was not awarded when completing

Changed

  • Weapons now also switch to keys 1 and 2, in addition to the key assigned in the settings
  • Gear and Trak now skim across the surface of the Ice Moon map
  • Reduced air control for Gear when falling or jumping
  • Significantly improved projectile precalculation system for AI while moving
  • Increased the size of icebergs on the Ice Moon map
  • Cars on maps now have physical properties
  • Drone is now lowered by default when pressing Left Shift
  • Improved network stability on poor connection
  • Updated localization

Added

  • Partial gamepad support with aim assist
