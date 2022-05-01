 Skip to content

Titan Outpost update for 1 May 2022

1.324

Build 8658016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of minor fixes.

Changelog

  • Talking to Yat-sen after he helps you with the investigation no longer locks the mouse.
  • Amount tag for items during transfer no longer misaligned on widescreen resolutions.
  • Various typos fixed.
  • Searchable Area box text bottom margin corrected on some resolutions.
  • Changed ugly terrain cutoff in Throat of Kraken that would be visible on certain screen resolutions.
  • Fixed some janky pathfinding in some of the lakes
  • If you have multiple crashed drones, hovering over a crashed drone location on the rover world map no longer highlights the location of the first crashed drone.
  • Global prices are no longer affected by striking a deal with a single vendor. You need to negotiate prices down for each trade.
  • Negotiating a price down successfully with an NPC with whom you have a negative relation value will now properly reflect it if the relation is too bad for the price to effectively drop.
  • Can now properly equip Ling's transponder.
  • Drone repair alerts now always show the correct drone ID.
  • Metal footstep sounds in Sotonera Lacus changed to rock.
  • Added missing audio for Daisuke dialogue line in one of the endings.
  • Changed some wrong colors of yellow to the consistent amber.

Changed files in this update

