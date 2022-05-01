Lots of minor fixes.
Changelog
- Talking to Yat-sen after he helps you with the investigation no longer locks the mouse.
- Amount tag for items during transfer no longer misaligned on widescreen resolutions.
- Various typos fixed.
- Searchable Area box text bottom margin corrected on some resolutions.
- Changed ugly terrain cutoff in Throat of Kraken that would be visible on certain screen resolutions.
- Fixed some janky pathfinding in some of the lakes
- If you have multiple crashed drones, hovering over a crashed drone location on the rover world map no longer highlights the location of the first crashed drone.
- Global prices are no longer affected by striking a deal with a single vendor. You need to negotiate prices down for each trade.
- Negotiating a price down successfully with an NPC with whom you have a negative relation value will now properly reflect it if the relation is too bad for the price to effectively drop.
- Can now properly equip Ling's transponder.
- Drone repair alerts now always show the correct drone ID.
- Metal footstep sounds in Sotonera Lacus changed to rock.
- Added missing audio for Daisuke dialogue line in one of the endings.
- Changed some wrong colors of yellow to the consistent amber.
