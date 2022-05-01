- Fixed a critical bug on starting a new game.
- The "display people and small drones" setting is now working correctly.
- Wall waterfall and garden cost more and bring more aesthetics, also +1 to the environment.
- The impact of the bus stop on social transport has been reduced.
- The foundation of the modules has been moved from the Social Buildings category to the Business category.
- Lightning rod has been moved from the "Energy" section to the "Safety" section.
- New building - Half-cell vertical solar station.
- Engineering hangar now makes spare parts for undercliff buildings twice as fast (20 instead of 40 seconds), given that most of the time is spent delivering materials.
- Reduced the amount of goods that the factory needs to produce to become a specialized salon-shop. (approximately 150 items less)
- Events are now warned not in 3 but in 2 days.
- Time for some orbital station orders increased by 2 minutes.
- Orbital orders also reward Points of Honor.
- Rest time between disasters reduced from 9 to 7 days.
- Rest time between orbital orders reduced from 3 to 2 days.
- Added 2 new orbital orders for - sale of matter and sale of lettuce and fruit.
- The starting justice level has been doubled so that the theft problem does not interfere with the start of the game.
Cliff Empire update for 1 May 2022
Update 1.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update