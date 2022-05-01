 Skip to content

Cliff Empire update for 1 May 2022

Update 1.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug on starting a new game.
  • The "display people and small drones" setting is now working correctly.
  • Wall waterfall and garden cost more and bring more aesthetics, also +1 to the environment.
  • The impact of the bus stop on social transport has been reduced.
  • The foundation of the modules has been moved from the Social Buildings category to the Business category.
  • Lightning rod has been moved from the "Energy" section to the "Safety" section.
  • New building - Half-cell vertical solar station.
  • Engineering hangar now makes spare parts for undercliff buildings twice as fast (20 instead of 40 seconds), given that most of the time is spent delivering materials.
  • Reduced the amount of goods that the factory needs to produce to become a specialized salon-shop. (approximately 150 items less)
  • Events are now warned not in 3 but in 2 days.
  • Time for some orbital station orders increased by 2 minutes.
  • Orbital orders also reward Points of Honor.
  • Rest time between disasters reduced from 9 to 7 days.
  • Rest time between orbital orders reduced from 3 to 2 days.
  • Added 2 new orbital orders for - sale of matter and sale of lettuce and fruit.
  • The starting justice level has been doubled so that the theft problem does not interfere with the start of the game.

