Jaded update for 1 May 2022

Jaded Beta 0.6.1 Patch Notes

1 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Green/Pink Tint over game fixed
  • Water block turning speed is now instant
  • Attack speed nerfed slightly to mitigate spam-killing enemies
  • Game should no longer start larger than screen size
  • Fixed issue where player would be placed at the origin when closing
  • Changed one Amethyst so it wasn't near impossible to find
  • Edited a couple rooms to patch up holes and make one jump less blind
