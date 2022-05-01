Jaded Beta 0.6.1 Patch Notes

- Green/Pink Tint over game fixed
- Water block turning speed is now instant
- Attack speed nerfed slightly to mitigate spam-killing enemies
- Game should no longer start larger than screen size
- Fixed issue where player would be placed at the origin when closing
- Changed one Amethyst so it wasn't near impossible to find
- Edited a couple rooms to patch up holes and make one jump less blind
Patchnotes via Steam Community
