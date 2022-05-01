 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 1 May 2022

Hotfix 4 - Memory and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8657246

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General memory usage optimizations
  • Fixed a memory leak
  • Fixed a bug where ELITEs would get stuck if you load in from a checkpoint and lose on the first round.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn with invincibility.
  • Fixed a bug where the Bulwark enemy would not block certain types of damage (Armor ignoring Sniper, Bleed Cyclone, and Lightning Voodoo Doll)
  • Fixed an issue where the range highlighter was being hidden on water tiles on the Islands Map
Known Issues
  • Optimization
  • Issues with Cyclone's shockwave targeting
  • Rare case where you can be soft locked while in blessing mode
  • (Visual Bug) Laser Spirit's clone does not show the fire nova if Laser is place on a Fire tile
Coming Features
  • Instantly restart from the escape menu and the defeat menu
  • Better upgrade descriptions with more specific stat numbers
  • Cloud saves
  • Better camera panning options
  • Fully refund newly Spirits if the wave hasn't started yet
  • Tower descriptions on the Hallowed Grounds
  • Ability to see which upgrade paths have been unsealed in game, as well as the ability to unseal in game if you have the runes
  • Tutorial for hallowed runes
  • Save fast forward setting between games
  • Automatically open last selected chapter
  • Make it so the post match screen shows how much damage each tower did

Thank you everyone for the incredibly successful launch weekend! We're already at >50 reviews and I did not expect the game to get nearly as much attention as it did so THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.

