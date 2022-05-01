Hotfix 4 - Memory and bug fixes

- General memory usage optimizations
- Fixed a memory leak
- Fixed a bug where ELITEs would get stuck if you load in from a checkpoint and lose on the first round.
- Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn with invincibility.
- Fixed a bug where the Bulwark enemy would not block certain types of damage (Armor ignoring Sniper, Bleed Cyclone, and Lightning Voodoo Doll)
- Fixed an issue where the range highlighter was being hidden on water tiles on the Islands Map
Known Issues
- Optimization
- Issues with Cyclone's shockwave targeting
- Rare case where you can be soft locked while in blessing mode
- (Visual Bug) Laser Spirit's clone does not show the fire nova if Laser is place on a Fire tile
Coming Features
- Instantly restart from the escape menu and the defeat menu
- Better upgrade descriptions with more specific stat numbers
- Cloud saves
- Better camera panning options
- Fully refund newly Spirits if the wave hasn't started yet
- Tower descriptions on the Hallowed Grounds
- Ability to see which upgrade paths have been unsealed in game, as well as the ability to unseal in game if you have the runes
- Tutorial for hallowed runes
- Save fast forward setting between games
- Automatically open last selected chapter
- Make it so the post match screen shows how much damage each tower did
Thank you everyone for the incredibly successful launch weekend! We're already at >50 reviews and I did not expect the game to get nearly as much attention as it did so THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.
Changed files in this update