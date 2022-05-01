 Skip to content

Gest! update for 1 May 2022

Hot Fix : Fix AddToStartup Module!!

Build 8657133

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users...

AddToStartup module had small bug, which made it to not work at all.
This path fixes this bug and successfully add the program to startup without any problems :D

Thank you for your patience!!
Jio Choi.

