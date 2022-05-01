-Added a separate animation for Spunks when they're too close to the player to turn around that changes a bit before they're able to turn again
-Adjusted mouth spawn position of 3rd boss (will hopefully fix rare issue of Wave requirement becoming desynced)
-Fixed Vulls occasionally getting stuck "floating" on the edges of tiles
Crupt update for 1 May 2022
Update 10
